StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of Check-Cap stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13. Check-Cap has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90.
Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.39. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check-Cap will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.
