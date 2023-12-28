StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEKFree Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Price Performance

Shares of Check-Cap stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13. Check-Cap has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEKGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.39. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check-Cap will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 176,207 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Check-Cap by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Check-Cap

(Get Free Report)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.