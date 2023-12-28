Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AFMD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Get Affimed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AFMD

Affimed Stock Performance

Shares of AFMD opened at $0.47 on Monday. Affimed has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $70.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.05.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Affimed had a negative net margin of 638.68% and a negative return on equity of 104.40%. The company had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Affimed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,523,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 144,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Affimed by 345.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,580 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affimed by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,057,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,330 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affimed by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 67,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

(Get Free Report)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.