TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCON opened at $0.18 on Monday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.25.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,551 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.