NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NURO stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64. NeuroMetrix has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $17.44.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 86.64% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NeuroMetrix

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NeuroMetrix by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in NeuroMetrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NeuroMetrix by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

