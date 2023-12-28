NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Trading Up 6.3 %
Shares of NURO stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64. NeuroMetrix has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $17.44.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 86.64% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%.
About NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
