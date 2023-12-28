StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVCFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Price Performance

NYSE NNVC opened at $1.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27. NanoViricides has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.12.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the second quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 10.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NanoViricides Company Profile

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

