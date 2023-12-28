StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Price Performance

NYSE NNVC opened at $1.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27. NanoViricides has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.12.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides

NanoViricides Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the second quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 10.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

