CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN CVU opened at $2.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. CPI Aerostructures has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.65.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 154.84% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter.
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
