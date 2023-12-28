CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN CVU opened at $2.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. CPI Aerostructures has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.65.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 154.84% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 686,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 26,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

