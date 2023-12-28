SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SP. Barrington Research restated a market perform rating on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair cut shares of SP Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of SP opened at $51.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average of $43.71. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 13.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 939,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,203,000 after purchasing an additional 110,376 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the second quarter valued at $3,875,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,985,000 after acquiring an additional 80,286 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the second quarter valued at $2,918,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 69.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 181,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 74,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

