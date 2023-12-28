Cencora (NYSE:COR) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COR. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $198.67.
Cencora Price Performance
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $68.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cencora will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cencora Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.92%.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,374,072 shares of company stock worth $268,391,472 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Cencora by 61.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 50.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cencora
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
