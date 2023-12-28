OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $0.45 on Friday. OpGen has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49.
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). OpGen had a negative net margin of 852.18% and a negative return on equity of 316.30%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.
