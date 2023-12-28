StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Consolidated Communications stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Consolidated Communications has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.20.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.65 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%.
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
