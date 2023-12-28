StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Consolidated Communications has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.65 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 24.4% in the first quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,275,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 54,004 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 826.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 84,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

