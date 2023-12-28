Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Price Performance

Steel Partners stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $820.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.90. Steel Partners has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $48.00.

Shares of Steel Partners are going to split on Tuesday, January 9th. The 12500-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 9th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, January 9th.

Institutional Trading of Steel Partners

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $492.25 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.81%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,904,000 after buying an additional 267,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

