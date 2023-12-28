CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of CalAmp from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Craig Hallum cut CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.43. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $5.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CalAmp will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of CalAmp in the third quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

