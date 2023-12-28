Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

AAU stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 22.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.28.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 38.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 186,277 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $64,000.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.