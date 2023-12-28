Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of Inuvo stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.22. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.51.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter.
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
