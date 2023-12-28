Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo Price Performance

Shares of Inuvo stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.22. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.51.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inuvo Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo during the second quarter worth $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 91,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the second quarter worth about $211,000. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

