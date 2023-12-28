Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Saga Communications Stock Down 1.5 %

SGA opened at $22.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $136.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.40. Saga Communications has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $27.27.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.85 million. Saga Communications had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Saga Communications will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Saga Communications Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saga Communications

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Saga Communications’s previous None dividend of $1.80. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Saga Communications by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Saga Communications by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saga Communications

(Get Free Report)

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.