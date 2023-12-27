Arcataur Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.5% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after acquiring an additional 242,549,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $410.99. 12,406,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,453,469. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.73 and a 12 month high of $411.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $382.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.8083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

