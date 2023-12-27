Level Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,634. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.77. The firm has a market cap of $104.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $150.00.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

