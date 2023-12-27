The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,756 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.69. The stock had a trading volume of 981,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047,046. The company has a market cap of $105.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.05. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $93.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

