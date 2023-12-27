SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Up 0.9 %

AMGN stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.54. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

