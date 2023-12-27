iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Reduced by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.26. 610,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,891. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.27 and a 1-year high of $304.74. The firm has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

