Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,500 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $238.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,345,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,707. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.27 and a 200-day moving average of $220.63. The company has a market capitalization of $335.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $188.06 and a 12-month high of $238.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

