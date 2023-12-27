Next Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Next Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,484,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,402. The stock has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.00.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.