Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after buying an additional 459,949 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 163,932 shares during the period. Members Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,454,000 after purchasing an additional 117,764 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,709,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $149.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,123. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $104.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.77.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

