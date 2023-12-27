Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 272 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.88. 269,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,417,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. HSBC began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

