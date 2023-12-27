Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 2,415 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 2.0% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,629,000 after buying an additional 4,210,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,661,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,249,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Chubb by 1,476.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after acquiring an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,109. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $231.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.