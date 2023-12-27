Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 2,415 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 2.0% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,629,000 after buying an additional 4,210,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,661,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,249,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Chubb by 1,476.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after acquiring an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.
Chubb Stock Performance
CB traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,109. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $231.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
