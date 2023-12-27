LS Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 72,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $2,052,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 21.4% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 132,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 23,407 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 191,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.59. 9,376,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,410,773. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $118.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

