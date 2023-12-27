LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.21.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.01. The stock had a trading volume of 295,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,675. The company has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

