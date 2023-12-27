Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Raised by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,815 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $18,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 354.8% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $3,063,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,386,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,316,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total value of $249,997.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,079,246.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $3,063,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,386,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,316,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 844,048 shares of company stock valued at $194,246,041 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $265.92. 707,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,479,602. The firm has a market cap of $257.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.22, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.79 and a 200 day moving average of $219.48. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.17 and a 12 month high of $268.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.