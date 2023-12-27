CX Institutional Acquires 9,747 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LMT opened at $450.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $447.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.91.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on LMT

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.