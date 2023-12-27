UMB Bank n.a. Has $54.86 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,254,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,567 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.9% of UMB Bank n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $54,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,062,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,371,362. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.34. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

