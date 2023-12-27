Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Cut by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 4.0% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $410.86. 12,024,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,450,172. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.73 and a 1 year high of $411.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $382.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.8083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

