Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,640 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,670,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,712,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,501 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after buying an additional 315,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE NEE traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $60.34. 1,281,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,180,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

