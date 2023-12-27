Welch Group LLC Sells 879 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Welch Group LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,849 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 2.9% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $48,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 454,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $135,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.93. The stock had a trading volume of 469,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,393. The stock has a market cap of $213.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.99. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35.

McDonald's Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.60.

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,245 shares of company stock worth $3,925,912 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

