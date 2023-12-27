Welch Group LLC Sells 1,375 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Welch Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,631 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eley Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the second quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 10,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 12,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179,306. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.79. The stock has a market cap of $190.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

