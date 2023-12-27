Occidental Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 15,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 30,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 23.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 16.6% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.61. 314,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,110,669. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.15.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

