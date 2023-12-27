Harvey Investment Co. LLC Has $35.82 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 4.7% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $35,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,105,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,792,138,000 after acquiring an additional 495,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,543,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,946,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,329,000 after buying an additional 555,639 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TJX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.73. The stock had a trading volume of 958,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047,046. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

