Arcataur Capital Management LLC Has $360,000 Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $69.14. 1,440,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,949,935. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.46. The stock has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.