Lam Group Inc. Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lam Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Lam Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.62. 2,273,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,093. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $188.06 and a 1 year high of $238.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.