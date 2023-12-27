Clarity Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Clarity Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2,331.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,662 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after buying an additional 2,801,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 9,188.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,376,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after buying an additional 2,351,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,073,000 after buying an additional 2,161,083 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.0 %

AEP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.71. 458,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,108,977. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.96. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.