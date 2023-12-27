American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.71. 458,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,977. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.96. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.46.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

