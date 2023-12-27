Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Has $12.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 290,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,004,000.

VEA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,888,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,376,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $48.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day moving average is $45.34.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

