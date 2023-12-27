Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Cut by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 8.6% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,123. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $104.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.22 and a 200-day moving average of $141.77.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.