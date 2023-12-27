Coastline Trust Co Sells 29,430 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 29,430 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 270.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 96,633 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 70,523 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 161.0% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 25,403 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 15,671 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 20.4% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 16.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.45. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

