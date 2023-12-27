Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $236,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 16,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $424.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,629. The company has a market cap of $398.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $427.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

