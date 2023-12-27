Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 344 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 447.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $96.61. 314,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,669. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 61.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.15.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

