Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,574 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 23,815 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,083 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Walmart by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 159,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $24,772,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,940,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,795,764,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,488,714 shares of company stock valued at $543,747,320 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.31. The stock had a trading volume of 831,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,459. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.78. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $423.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

