Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Position Decreased by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,410,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,867. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.59.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

