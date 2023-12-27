Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Instrumental Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Instrumental Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.3% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,297,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,194,811. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.97. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

