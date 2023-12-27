iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Instrumental Wealth LLC

Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 10.5% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $173.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,470. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.56 and a twelve month high of $174.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.78.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

