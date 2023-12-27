DeDora Capital Inc. Has $11.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

DeDora Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after buying an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,791,000 after buying an additional 39,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after buying an additional 6,493,148 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $437.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,803. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $345.90 and a 12-month high of $438.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $411.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
